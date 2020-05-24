Brandi Glanville reveals that she sprays her children with "bleach water,quot; every time they enter the house in the middle of COVID-19!

Brandi Glanville confessed that, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, she has been keeping the spread at bay … by spraying her kids with household cleaners? According to the reality TV star, he would do it every time young people returned home from abroad and his product of choice is bleach diluted in water.

%MINIFYHTML706887d2573d10c58196a5f007e9e01513% %MINIFYHTML706887d2573d10c58196a5f007e9e01513%

Brandi shared this in her latest episode of Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.

On the potentially dangerous prevention method, he said, "I don't really care (about chemicals) because I take so many different pills." Whitening spray on my children … when (they) come in because you can't buy alcohol anywhere. So I just diluted a little bleach and water and everyone gets a little spray. "

The former cast member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is the mother of two children she shares with former Eddie Cibrian and they are both teenagers: Jake, 13, and Mason, 16.

During the podcast, Brandi also discussed co-parenting the children with her ex-husband and how to educate them at home during quarantine orders.

Apparently, she annoyed her ex-husband by allowing her children to skip classes.

‘I think (the school day) should be shorter. It is 8.30 to 3.30 sitting in one place. That's bulls ** t. I told them they could skip school. His father's ad ** k and he said to me, "Why are you missing classes at your house?" I said, "Because I don't want your eyes to hurt because of the blue screen time." It didn't work. "She served during the podcast.

Well it's safe to say that she's the favorite mom!

Meanwhile, she has been involved in the drama RHOBH.

As fans know, there is speculation that she and Denise Richards had a months-long affair, something the latter vehemently denied.

%MINIFYHTML706887d2573d10c58196a5f007e9e01514% %MINIFYHTML706887d2573d10c58196a5f007e9e01514%

Ad %MINIFYHTML706887d2573d10c58196a5f007e9e01534% %MINIFYHTML706887d2573d10c58196a5f007e9e01534%

As for Brandi, she only insisted that "the truth will come out."



Post views:

0 0