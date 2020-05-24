Bolivian orchestra trapped in German castle with ghosts and wolves

Image : via Getty Image : via Getty

I'm currently stuck in a small apartment above a very noisy taco shop with a roommate recovering from unexpected shoulder surgery, surrounded by a thousand empty cans of PBR. He would rather be at the Rheinsberg Palace in Germany, the permanent home of ghosts and wolves, and now the temporary home of several dozen members of a Bolivian orchestra. That's right, ghosts and Wolves. Joan Aiken's novel of my dreams!

The bbc reports that the Bolivian orchestra in question is the Native Instruments Experimental Orchestra, whose members were slated to perform at the MaerzMusik festival in Berlin in early March. We all know that it happened next: a furious pandemic, canceled mass meetings, and finally a complete closure, hence the orchestra is trapped in the palace.

Honestly, it looks great:

Germany's ban on mass gatherings was quickly followed by a complete closure, meaning that musicians can only wander into the forest that surrounds the perimeter of the estate. So their free time is spent rehearsing on the nearly 600-year-old palace grounds and exploring the surrounding forest, home to 23 wolf packs.

Unfortunately, Bolivia closed its borders and has not yet attempted to remove the orchestra. Some of the musicians say they feel "abandoned" by their government, which is among us, but at least they have made new friends!

One of the palace's former inhabitants was Frederick the Great, who was given ownership of the estate by his father in 1736 before ascending the throne, and described his time at Rheinsberg as his "happiest years" … … "We all joke that Frederick's ghost is following us and trying to trip us up," says Camed. "I don't usually believe in those things, but there seem to be ghosts on the ground."

The five best epilators for pets, according to our readers

And pets!

And of course they have the forest to explore. Tracy says she saw three wolves while walking recently "I froze in fear, but they were just playing fighting and they kept going."

Meanwhile, the only wildlife I have encountered in the past three months is pigeons making fun of my fire escape, and so far I have found no ghosts. Happy to trade.