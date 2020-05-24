Black Twitter is dragging Jackie O. . She claims she was 'racist'!

Black Twitter is buzzing this morning as it talks about the former First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis or "Jackie O,quot;. Jackie O is generally viewed as one of the most popular and revered first ladies in the history of the United States.

But Black Twitter is dragging her for filth.

It is unclear how or why Black Twitter is targeting the glamorous Jackie O, but many call the former First Lady "racist."

The racism charges stem from an assertion that Jackie O refused to recognize an African-American designer, who designed many of her dresses. Instead of naming designer Ann Lowe, Jackie O referred to her as her "color dressmaker."

These are some of the publications:

Jackie O was the First Lady of the United States during the John F. Kennedy presidency and was considered an international icon of style and culture.

During her life, Jacqueline Kennedy was considered an icon of international fashion. (4) Her outfit in a pink Chanel suit and matching pillbox hat she wore in Dallas has become a symbol of her husband's murder.

Even after her death, she is ranked as one of the most popular and recognizable first ladies, and in 1999 she was listed as one of Gallup's most admired men and women of the 20th century.