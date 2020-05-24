Black coronavirus patients land in hospitals more frequently, study finds

As the coronavirus spread across the United States, ripping through low-income, densely populated communities, black and Hispanic patients died at higher rates than white patients.

Crowded living conditions, worse general health and limited access to care have been attributed, among other factors. But a new study suggests that the disparity was particularly acute for black patients.

Among those seeking medical attention for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, black patients were hospitalized at almost three times the rate of white and Hispanic patients, according to an analysis of patient records from a large healthcare system. in northern California.

The disparity remained even after the researchers took into account differences in age, sex, income, and the prevalence of chronic health problems that exacerbate COVID-19, such as hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

The finding suggests that black patients may have had limited access to medical care or postponed seeking help until later in the course of their illness, when the disease was most advanced.

Black patients were also much less likely than white, Hispanic, or Asian patients to be tested for the virus before going to the emergency room for care.

Black patients "visit us later and are sicker, and are accessing our care through the emergency department and acute care setting," said Dr. Stephen Lockhart, medical director of Sutter Health in Sacramento and one of the authors of the new study

The study, which was peer-reviewed, was published in Health Affairs.

"How quickly you access care, including supportive care, affects how you experience the disease and how much pain and suffering you have," said Kristen Azar, research scientist and lead author of the study.

He added: "While we don't necessarily have treatments at the moment, therapies are being developed, and identifying people from the start as these treatments become available will be important in preventing poor outcomes, such as death and ventilator placement. "

Dr. Clyde Yancy, chief of cardiology at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, said the granular study of patient records reinforced the starkest public health reports of COVID-19's highest death rates among African Americans.

The data confirms that socioeconomic factors play a huge role in influencing health status and vulnerability to infection, he added.

"Where and how we live contributes greatly to our health," said Yancy, who has written about health disparities and the pandemic.