Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles posts photos of her baby and daughter looking identical. Find the difference!

Tina Knowles turned to social media to share never-before-seen photos of her and her daughter, Beyonce, when they were just babies! With that said, fans couldn't beat how much they looked alike in the old photos!

It's really hard to tell baby-Bey and baby-Tina apart when it turns out they look like one and the same!

In other words, the two women were practically identical twins in the baby photos the proud mother posted yesterday on her Instagram.

The two images were shared in the form of a side-by-side snapshot, making the resemblance as clear as possible, but more of a place to challenge the difference!

Not only are they alike because they share DNA, but the children in the images even wore similar outfits: white ruffled dresses and hats!

Finally, both babies looked up into the distance, their identical, large brown eyes captivating everyone.

A follower commented: Gua Wow! It looks like the same baby on 2 different occasions. I hope that when I have my first daughter she is also twinning me! This is so cute !!!

Many others also pointed out how similar they looked, someone wrote that: "She stole your whole face."

This comes after Beyonce and Solage's mother attempted to dance with "Savage,quot; during Bey's verse, admitting that the daughters did not get their dancing talent from her.

He published the clip on his IG and in the caption he wrote: Ja Haaaa !!! Yes, I know they didn't get their dance moves from me! They got them from their dad! ok i still like dancing!

But celebrity fans and friends still loved it!

Kerry Washington, for example, simply commented, "Goals!"

Meanwhile, actress Octavia Spencer was also enthusiastic about Tina and encouraged her: "You better work!"



