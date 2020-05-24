Best Memorial Day 2020 Homes for Sale Deals: Kohl & # 39; s, Wayfair and More

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
The long Memorial Day weekend is a good time to undertake some home improvement projects. Luckily for us, there are great deals on furniture, decor, and more!
At Kohl & # 39; s, you can purchase the Memorial Day weekend sale to earn $ 5 Kohl & # 39; s Cash for every $ 25 spent, get an additional $ 10 discount on your purchase of $ 25 or more with promo code SERVICE10, and save 20% on patio items, furniture, and mattresses! Then Overstock & # 39; s Memorial Day Blowout offers a 70 percent discount on thousands of items including furniture, bedding, decor and more – plus free shipping! And at Wayfair, you can save up to 70% off on Memorial Day Clearance, with deals on furniture, decor, exteriors, and more!
We have gathered the best offers of houses that have already started. Buy below and enjoy all the good sales!
All modern – buy Memorial Day Clearance to save up to 65% off, plus get an additional 15% off with code LETSGO (until 5/26)!
Awara: The eco-friendly and natural mattress company will give you $ 300 off any mattress purchase!
Baloo: Buy these luxury eco heavy blankets and get a dream stone mask, and you will be gifted all four crystals (until 5/25)!
Bed Bath and Beyond: Save up to 40% off select items on Memorial Day sale (until 5/25)!
Brooklyn Bedding – Get 25% off sitewide with promo code ANNIVERSARY25!
Buffy: Get eco-friendly bedding $ 25 off orders valued at $ 100 or more with code MEMORIAL25 (until 5/26)!
Burrow: Use MDW code to get 10% up to $ 1,499, $ 200 off $ 1,500 +, $ 250 off $ 1,800 +, $ 300 off $ 2,200 +, $ 400 off $ 2,600 +, $ 500 off $ 3,000 + discount and $ 4,000 + discount (only for Burrow House from Home). It includes everything from its fully customizable modular seats, coffee tables, rugs and pillows, to its new wall shelves (until 5/31)!
Calpak: Starting Saturday, get 25% off luggage with promo code LUGGAGE25 (until 05/25)!
Floyd: Save a lot on furniture like The Sofa $ 125 off, The Bed $ 100 off, The Mattress $ 125 off, and more with code SUNSHINE (until 5/25)!
Helix: Save up to $ 200 on your mattress purchase and get two free Dream Pillows!
The Home Depot: Save up to 35% off home decorations, kitchen utensils, furniture, and more!
HoMedics: Save 20% Sitewide (excluding UV-Clean products, until 5/25)!
Joss & Main: Get a 65% discount on home décor items at the Memorial Day clearance sale, plus an additional 15% off your purchase with the code SUMMER (until 05/27)!
Kohl & # 39; s: Buy Memorial Day Weekend Sale to earn $ 5 Kohl & # 39; s Cash for every $ 25 spent, get an additional $ 10 discount on your purchase of $ 25 or more with the code SERVICE10 promo, and save 20% off patio items, furniture and mattresses (5/21 to 5/25)!
Leesa: Save up to $ 400 on mattresses on Memorial Day sale!
Lulu and Georgia: Save Big on Home Decor and Furniture! Get 15% off $ 500 + with code MDW15, 20% off $ 1000 + with code MDW20, or 25% off 1500+ with code MDW25 (until 5/26)!
Macy & # 39; s: Get a 20% discount on your purchase with the code MEMDAY (until 5/31)!
Modsy: Get up to 30% off home decor and furniture on all product categories (until 5/26)!
Nectar Sleep: Buy a mattress and you'll get $ 399 in free bedding accessories.
Nest Bedding: Save 25% off the entire site on packages when you buy a mattress, including bedding, furniture and more!
Outdoor Fellow: Save 15% off all candle orders, including new season scents, code LONGWEEKEND (until 5/25)!
Out of Stock: The Memorial Day Blowout offers a 70% discount on thousands of items including furniture, bedding, decor and more, plus free shipping!
Paddywax: Take advantage of a one-day flash sale with a 15% off site-wide on all of their fabulous soy wax candles, diffusers, and more … but only on Memorial Day!
Parachute: Save 20% off almost everything (until 5/25)!
Shabby Chic: Take advantage of this sale for sale with the code EXTRA20, which saves you an additional 20% off bedding, furniture, decor and more (until 5/25)!
Sips By: Save 20% off full-size tea products to stock up on iced tea season and $ 5 off your first Sips by Box or Sips by Box gift card to spend a summer exploring custom tea with the code ICEDTEASEASON (until 5/25).
Stags & # 39; Leap Vineyards: stock up on wine with the Stag & # 39; s Leap Cyber Sale, which offers 20% to 40% off and $ 1 shipping on 12 or more bottles (until 5/26) )!
Tuft & Needle: Save up to 30% off sitewide on Memorial Day sale (until 5/31)!
Wayfair: Save up to 70% off the Memorial Day discount, with deals on furniture, decor, exteriors and more!
Do you need more home decor inspo? Check out Giuliana Rancic's new affordable HSN line and some Wayfair finds we're obsessed with!
—Originally published on May 15, 2020 at 4:00 am PT
%MINIFYHTML684cbf3153f58a5030d3fdfeef6ddbe915%