Ben Affleck takes his children to meet new girlfriend Ana De Armas

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Justice League & # 39; He joins his new girlfriend for a family day with his two daughters and his son from a previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Up News Info –

Ben Affleck has shown his romance with the actress Ana de Armas He's getting serious after introducing his children to a family day out.

%MINIFYHTML3bbd36144e774a83a28f0f7d42098edf11% %MINIFYHTML3bbd36144e774a83a28f0f7d42098edf11%

The couple, who met on the set of the next movie "Deep water"They confirmed their relationship in March 2020 after weeks of speculation, and the actors made themselves official on Instagram last month, April 2020, when the Cuban beauty turned 32 with a photo slideshow, including two with her new man. .

Affleck and De Armas have been isolating together in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic, and during the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the United States, they were joined on "League of Justice"the three star children of his marriage to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and her son Samuel, eight.

%MINIFYHTML3bbd36144e774a83a28f0f7d42098edf12% %MINIFYHTML3bbd36144e774a83a28f0f7d42098edf12%

They were photographed taking their dogs for a walk in the sun in Pacific Palisades, and all were wearing face masks.

<br />

Meanwhile, Garner, who has been on good terms with Affleck since their separation in 2015, used his time alone to prepare a sweet treat, and documented the process for his Instagram followers as part of his lengthy #PretendCookingShow video series. .

On Friday, the actress demonstrated how to make her Illustrated magazine's "Favorite" Orange and Almond Biscotti, though she confessed feeling a little "bewildered" while making a few mistakes along the way, blaming them for her "quarantine brain." "

Fans interested in trying baked goods for themselves can check out Garner's recipe post here.