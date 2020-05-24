Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas take their relationship to the next level as they are seen on a field trip with their children

It seems that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have taken their relationship to the next level, as cameras recently surprised the couple out for a walk with the three children he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

On Saturday, Affleck and De Armas were walking two dogs in a Los Angeles neighborhood, and were joined by their children Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8. All five wore face masks, and Violet He was handling the Birdie family dog, which Garner owns.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walking the dogs with their children (23 / May / 2020) pic.twitter.com/56ZVtmKiwM – The best of Ben Affleck (@BestAffleck) May 23, 2020

Affleck and de Armas met last fall on the set of their next movie Deep water, and they went public with their relationship in March. At that time, a source said People magazine that "they are very happy together,quot;.

The latest photos of Affleck and Arms are the first to present The way back Star's new girlfriend with her three children. The source says Affleck and Garner continue to work on co-parenting after finalizing their divorce in 2018. The couple separated in 2015 after ten years of marriage.

Affleck and Garner share custody of their children, and inside information says the previous couple "works together." The Oscar winner said in February that he and Garner have always made it a top priority to be united by their children.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck share a warm hug as they represent Dunkin & # 39; Donuts and Ana's hometown, Havana, Cuba, during their daily dog ​​walk. (May 19, 2020) pic.twitter.com/9z1ZJ3Qdes – Updates from Ana de Armas (@ArmasUpdates) May 19, 2020

“When you have children with someone, you are connected to them forever. And I am very lucky that she is the mother of my children, "Affleck said." I am very grateful and respectful to her. Our marriage did not work, and that is difficult. We both really believe that it is important for children to see their parents respect and get along, whether they are together or not. "

Affleck and De Armas have been isolating themselves amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the source says the couple appear to be having "a great time together." They added that the duo only leave the house when they go for a walk in their neighborhood, and are also ordering takeaways and groceries.

Ad

The source says that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are flirty and silly together. And, he seems to be "incredibly happy,quot;, while she always has a big smile on her face when she's with him.



Post views:

5 5