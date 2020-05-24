Beaches, bars, and boardwalks packed on Memorial Day holiday weekend – Up News Info

Even when government officials scolded and health experts warned, Americans flocked to the beaches this Memorial Day weekend after two months of confinement.

The beaches from the east coast to the west coast and along the southern tip of Florida, Texas and more were crowded, and the lakes saw an influx of boaters and partying people. Although many practiced social distancing, not all did, and large crowds made the six-foot rule debatable in many cases.

Some areas had to draw the crowds away, so large was the number looking for some sun and surf.

"I have never seen so many umbrellas," a beach participant, Tiffany Mathers, told the Tampa Bay Times. “This is not social distancing at all. There are too many people ".

This happened when White House counselor Dr. Deborah Birx was circling the talk shows on Sunday morning, warning citizens not to stop at social distancing practices.

"During this reopening, social gatherings should be no more than 10 people, even if they are outside," Birx said in ABC News on Sunday morning.

In Missouri, the Lake of the Ozarks watched restaurants and bars fill up as Chicago residents went offline over the holiday weekend.

