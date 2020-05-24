Bay Area residents rediscover the joys of cycling during the pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Joel Johnson had not had a bicycle since he was 15, but the pandemic changed all that.

Johnson first bought a multipurpose bike to avoid germs on crowded buses and trains, but then discovered a passion for pedaling around San Francisco, where some streets are now closed to traffic.

He has been taking regular morning walks to keep fit and weekend excursions in leafy Golden Gate Park or along the Pacific Ocean. Since then it has been upgraded to a new road bike.

"It is addictive," he said.

Johnson, 25, is among the thousands of cornered Americans who buy new bikes or dust off bicycles from decades ago to stay fit, stay sane, or have a safe alternative to public transportation. The pandemic is proving to be a boon to bike shops, which have seen a surge in demand, with people waiting in line at stores still open and mechanics struggling to keep up with demand.

Across the country and the world, bicycles are running low and officials are trying to build on the growing momentum by expanding bicycle lanes during the pandemic or expanding existing ones to make room for commuters on two wheels.

"We have a three-day sale once a year, literally called the 'mad sale'. This feels like two months in a row of mad sales," said Dale Ollison, bike mechanic at Hank and Frank Bicycles. , an Oakland, California store. that's selling online and doing sidewalk pickups.

Oakland was the first city in California to launch a "slow streets,quot; program in April and has closed 20 miles (32 kilometers) of city streets to cars to create a safer outdoor space for pedestrians and bicyclists. San Francisco soon followed, closing sections of twelve streets in a city that already has a solid network of bicycle lanes.

The San Francisco Bicycle Coalition, an advocacy and education group, has seen demand increase for its now-online urban cycling classes from 30 participants to more than 100, said CEO Brian Wiedenmeier.

"A lot of people are dusting off their bikes to get some fresh air for themselves and their families during all of this," he said. "It is the perfect tool for this moment."

In the southern California city of Santa Clarita, which has more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of bike paths and lanes and a strong cycling culture, avid cyclists have noticed that the trails they built and maintain in the Nearby hills are busier with newcomers, including some wrong direction.

Ivan Harms has been riding bikes since second grade and works at Incycle Bicycles, a Santa Clarita luxury store. He built a mountain trail so he could travel alone, but recently he has had a lot of company.

“I never saw anyone, but now I see hikers, bikers, and dogs. They are everywhere. I love it! "Harms said." Cycling has become more and more niche for years. But now that people want to be outdoors, I think it will explode in the coming years. "

The only downside to him is the long and arduous days of work at the bike shop, which remained open after the state classified bike shops as essential businesses. The store had at least 15 people working before the pandemic. But since employees are too scared to work for fear of exposing themselves or their older family members to the virus, they were reduced to five employees.

"It's wild! We are a skeleton team with twice, triple customers," many of them first-time pilots, he said.

Louie Correa from Santa Clarita recently visited Incycle Bicycles looking for an electric bike for his wife. Like many families, Correas often roam the quiet streets of their neighborhood with their four children, ages 3-14.

But Correa, an avid mountain biker who rides the trails at least three times a week, said he would like his wife to join him. An electric bicycle would help her keep up.

"Cycling was a great joy when we were children and it was the first freedom we all felt," said Correa. "This whole isolation issue is really starting to cause that for a lot of people."

Whether the thousands of new bikers keep the habit will depend on how safe the streets become, said Dave Snyder, executive director of the California Bicycle Coalition, which advocates cycling and bike lanes across the state.

"Mention a crisis and the bike is probably a good solution," he said, listing the problems a bike solves: climate change, obesity, expensive gas prices, and germ-ridden public transportation.

"Perhaps this crisis is finally the one causing our leaders to take the necessary measures," he added.