B-1B Bomber of the US Air Force USA They carry out a 24-hour mission in the Indo-Pacific region – Upnews Info

The US Air Force USA It has announced that two Lancer B-1B bombers assigned to the Ninth Bomb Expeditionary Squadron have completed a 24-hour mission that included a major force drill.

Air Force officials said B-1B air crews completed a 24-hour mission to support Pacific Air Force training efforts with allies, partners, and joint forces; and strategic deterrence missions to strengthen the rule-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The ninth EBS deployed to Guam from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, along with 200 airmen assigned to the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess AFB, Texas, as part of a Bomber Task Force and is supporting missions and the The Pacific Air Force's strategic deterrence commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region, "the Air Force said.

The B-1B Lancers returned to the Indo-Pacific region on May 1.

In line with the National Defense Strategy objectives of strategic predictability and operational unpredictability, the Bomber Task Force allows a combination of different types of strategic bombers to operate in the Indo-Pacific region from a broader range of locations in abroad and in the continental United States with greater operability Resilience.

"The B-1 provides all the training opportunities that the B-52 [Stratofortress] provided, in addition to the ability to train for advanced anti-surface and engagement warfare with [long-range anti-surface missiles]," he said. the lieutenant. Colonel Frank, Welton, PACAF Operations Force Chief of Management.

The B-1 can carry the largest conventional guided and unguided weapon payload in the US Air Force. USA

"The B-1 is capable of carrying a higher payload of joint air-to-surface separation missiles and a higher payload of 2,000 pound class direct-attack joint munitions," said Welton. In addition, the B-1 is capable of carrying the LRASM, giving it advanced counterattack capabilities. It also has an advanced self-protection suite and is capable of transiting at supersonic speeds to enhance offensive and defensive capabilities. "

The last time B-1s were deployed to the region was in 2017. 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron bombers supported Andersen AFB missions, conducting multiple sequenced bilateral missions with the Republic of Korea Air Force and the Air Self-Defense Force. from Japan.