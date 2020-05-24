Azealia Banks & # 39; watching how everything & # 39; unfolds in the middle of the drama of Lana Del Rey

Instagram / WENN

Zara Larsson also slaps the singer of 'Blue Jeans' after defending his 'self-defense for the most delicate and often dismissed female personality'.

Azealia Banks seems to have had the last laugh like King's wool He continues to receive criticism for his controversial statements. Casting yet another subtle shadow to the hit maker of "Video Games," the raptor shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Saturday, May 23.

The spitter "212" posted a photo of her lying on a sofa while looking at her phone. "Seeing how everything unfolds," he wrote in the caption, which could translate into something like "See? I told you so!"

Azealia has previously reacted to Lana's controversial comments on Twitter: "That girl really said that she made up women by saying what they think, huh. As if she wasn't dreaming? Did that really happen?" She added: "How many times do white women randomly claim to have opened the pages for certain things to happen WHICH WERE ALREADY HAPPENING? This is Christopher Columbus discovering America again. We are tired." The outspoken rapper continued: "White girls get some critical acclaim for whispering rhythms and forget how to act."

"For what it's worth, I can empathize because she felt attacked for years and felt she needed to talk, but she could have done so much better because that wasn't all," she said. "Women have been talking about having imperfect relationships / situations. Beyonce's lemonade album exists, Nicki Pink's printed album exists. You didn't open any doors. You just joined the choir and then convinced yourself that you were the choirmaster. @LanaDelRey. Typical ".

In her original post, Lana criticized those who criticized her provocative lyrics and viewed her musical explorations of domestic violence as "anti-feminist," writing, "Now that Doja CatAriana, Camila Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minajand Beyonce have had the number one spot about being sexy, not wearing clothes, f ** king, cheating, etc., can I sing again about being embodied, feeling beautiful in love, even if the relationship isn't perfect, or Dance for money, or whatever you want, without being crucified or saying I'm glamorous?

After the reaction, she defended her comments and explained that this was not a problem regarding women of color. "Brother. It's sad to talk about a WOC issue when I'm talking about my favorite singers. I could literally have said to anyone, but I chose my favorite people. And this is the problem with today's society. It's not all about whatever you want it to be, "he wrote.

Azealia was not the only celebrity to react to Lana's posts. Singing partner Zara Larsson He also disagreed with the 34-year-old singer's claim that her statements were "self-defense for the most delicate and often dismissed female personality."

Disagree with Lana, the Swedish singer mocked she, "Serious question for the culture (laughs): have not always women & # 39; delicate & # 39; and & # 39; soft & # 39; been celebrated? She is literally the & # 39; ideal & # 39; woman For decades, women have been viewed as delicate and soft as well as passive and submissive. And if a woman did not fit that standard, she was frowned upon. "

"I agree that sometimes women today, because we had to fight for the right to change the narrative and to be authoritarian, to lead and possess our sexuality, we have to put on a facade of & # 39; strong girl & # 39; to be seen as a ~ true ~ Feminist, when the truth is that women (and any other gender) are sometimes strong and other times soft, she continued. But … fight for the right to be soft? Is it necessary? "

Zara recalled her own fear when she released her third studio album "Ruin My Life" in which she addressed her past toxic relationship, adding: "Feeling like you want to ruin your life is screwed up, but at one point I wanted that." more than being without it. BUT my artistic freedom should not be at the center of a feminist debate, because I think they are much more important issues, like real domestic abuse. You feel? "