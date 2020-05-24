Ayesha Curry shows fierce bikini pictures taken by husband Steph Curry

Quarantine has redefined Ayesha Curryeveryday family life …
But that won't stop you from having fun in the sun this Memorial Day weekend. These days, the actress and cookbook author seeks solace from the turmoil of motherhood in the laundry. She and her husband Steph curryI have turned to enjoy a date on the patio.
And now, the famous 31-year-old chef and her 32-year-old basketball star husband have a new working relationship: bikini model and fashion photographer.
In a stunning set of photos shared on Instagram on Saturday, Ayesha showed off her stunning figure in a gray bikini, perfectly adorned with her tattoos and gold jewelry.
"It took me a long time," Ayesha wrote, giving photo credit to her husband, point guard of the Golden State Warriors.
The beautiful photos immediately sparked an avalanche of awe in the comment section.
"Very well. Let me fix my life," wrote the actress. Gabrielle Union.
"Skinnnnny minnny,quot; chimed in Jordyn Woods. AND Kelly Rowland He kept it short and sweet, writing, "KILL IT !!!"
Funny Ali Wong, La La Anthony, Angela Simmons and more provided an endless barrage of heart and fire emojis.
While many of them were simply impressed by the swimsuit photos, others took it as a moment of serious self-reflection, including the actress. Olivia munn.
"STOOOOOOOOP !!!" Munn wrote. "Is this what quarantined you for ???? I'm just going to leave this bread and go for a quick hike."
Above all, most fans were impressed that the mother of three had the discipline to stay in such good shape.
"I can't use 3's mommy excuse anymore," one fan lamented.
Together, Ayesha and Steph have three children, Riley, Ryan and Canyon, who was born just under two years ago.
"I need that Ayesha diet plan!" wrote another fan with an anguished emoji.
It hasn't been long since the last time the cookbook author shocked the world with a bikini image. In February, he shared an intense photo of her straddling her husband on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
While the celebrity couple has clearly kept fit, it's unclear when Steph will be able to hit the field again.
However, the NBA announced yesterday that it is in preliminary talks about the relaunch of the 2019-2020 season at a Disney sports complex in Orlando.
%MINIFYHTMLb1107bda2974cd3ac9ce5ba7790d9af015%%MINIFYHTMLb1107bda2974cd3ac9ce5ba7790d9af016%