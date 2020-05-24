Ayesha Curry shows fierce bikini pictures taken by husband Steph Curry

Quarantine has redefined Ayesha Curryeveryday family life …

But that won't stop you from having fun in the sun this Memorial Day weekend. These days, the actress and cookbook author seeks solace from the turmoil of motherhood in the laundry. She and her husband Steph curryI have turned to enjoy a date on the patio.

And now, the famous 31-year-old chef and her 32-year-old basketball star husband have a new working relationship: bikini model and fashion photographer.

In a stunning set of photos shared on Instagram on Saturday, Ayesha showed off her stunning figure in a gray bikini, perfectly adorned with her tattoos and gold jewelry.

"It took me a long time," Ayesha wrote, giving photo credit to her husband, point guard of the Golden State Warriors.

The beautiful photos immediately sparked an avalanche of awe in the comment section.

"Very well. Let me fix my life," wrote the actress. Gabrielle Union.

"Skinnnnny minnny,quot; chimed in Jordyn Woods. AND Kelly Rowland He kept it short and sweet, writing, "KILL IT !!!"