Ayesha Curry criticized as hypocritical after posting a photo of herself in a swimsuit

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
15
Ayesha Curry posted a photo of her in a two-piece swimsuit on Saturday, and brought out the worst on social media.

Curry tagged her husband, Warriors star Stephen Curry, in the photo with the caption: "It took me long enough." You are probably referring to your weight loss after the birth of three children. Feeling confident in herself, she posted a couple of photos in a two-piece swimsuit.

While she received praise in the post with comments like "Dang Girl! Did that body give birth to three boys?" and "Everything at the perfect time. You look amazing! Hard work pays off," some people decided to criticize. The complaints came mainly from Twitter, where users referred to Curry's previous comments.

In 2015, Ayesha Curry tweeted some ideas that sparked a frenzy on Twitter. He commented how "everyone likes to wear clothes these days."

Steph Curry later responded with a post from his wife saying, "My wife … #TheInstagator."

Some people on Twitter felt like Ayesha Curry's comments in 2015 were hypocritical that she used a photo post of her wearing a two-piece swimsuit. Essentially, his photo again sparked debate of his 2015 tweets.

While there are many more criticisms from others, just search Ayesha Curry on Twitter, there were also arguments on the other side. Many others felt Curry was being unfairly criticized, especially since his original tweets spoke more about clothing rather than swimsuits.

