Ayesha Curry criticized as hypocritical after posting a photo of herself in a swimsuit

Ayesha Curry posted a photo of her in a two-piece swimsuit on Saturday, and brought out the worst on social media.

Curry tagged her husband, Warriors star Stephen Curry, in the photo with the caption: "It took me long enough." You are probably referring to your weight loss after the birth of three children. Feeling confident in herself, she posted a couple of photos in a two-piece swimsuit.

While she received praise in the post with comments like "Dang Girl! Did that body give birth to three boys?" and "Everything at the perfect time. You look amazing! Hard work pays off," some people decided to criticize. The complaints came mainly from Twitter, where users referred to Curry's previous comments.

In 2015, Ayesha Curry tweeted some ideas that sparked a frenzy on Twitter. He commented how "everyone likes to wear clothes these days."

Everyone likes to wear clothes these days, huh? Is not my style. I like to keep good things covered for who matters 😂😂😂 – Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) December 6, 2015

Steph Curry later responded with a post from his wife saying, "My wife … #TheInstagator."

Some people on Twitter felt like Ayesha Curry's comments in 2015 were hypocritical that she used a photo post of her wearing a two-piece swimsuit. Essentially, his photo again sparked debate of his 2015 tweets.

Ayesha Curry in 2015: "Everyone likes to wear clothes these days, huh? It's not my style. I like to keep good things covered for who matters. 😂😂😂 " Ayesha Curry in 2020: pic.twitter.com/b05bcIHMCj – Lebron J. Pump (@ljpump) May 24, 2020

And so Ayesha Curry did the same so she beat up other women. – GOTTA BAWLDHEAD! 🦅🦅🦅 (@ illcity92) May 24, 2020

Ayesha Curry was condescending to other women for showing off skin to men who are not her partner, then she cried for not drawing the attention of men who are not her husband, and then embarked on a weight loss journey so that she could post the same photos you performed on. like she's upstairs – * lucky third time * (@roundxthree) May 24, 2020

While there are many more criticisms from others, just search Ayesha Curry on Twitter, there were also arguments on the other side. Many others felt Curry was being unfairly criticized, especially since his original tweets spoke more about clothing rather than swimsuits.

The obsession with ayesha curry and what she said YEARS ago is so ….. weird. Who cares? He was probably having a bad day. And people built a whole political theory around them. I'm telling you man … people here are not right in my head smh lol – ABM (@ imani_yvonne2) May 24, 2020

Ayesha Curry took ONE year of pregnancy and having children to work alone and angry! Lmaoo💀 pic.twitter.com/PlScfxA8kL – UnapologeticAyesha (@AyeshaAlerts) May 24, 2020