Ayesha Curry accused of getting under the knife after sharing new bikini photos

Taken by her husband Steph Curry from her quarantine, the new Instagram photos show her stunning body after a 35-pound weight loss after giving birth to her three children.

Ayesha Curry she has nothing to hide with her hot mother's body after giving birth to three children. Canadian-American actress stripped in bikini in some new photos taken by her husband Stephen Curry (II).

In the snapshots, the 31-year-old television personality showed off her toned abs in a gray two-piece swimsuit as she posed in front of the stairs. "It took me a long time," the publication captioned, crediting her husband as the photographer.

Ayesha also shared on her Instagram Stories another photo of her in the same swimsuit, but this time Steph appeared, since he was the one who took the selfie. "Mom and Dad," Ayesha simply wrote about it.

Ayesha Curry posed in a bikini in a photo taken by her husband Stephen Curry.

While many of her fans and friends were talking about Ayesha's curves in the pictures, some people accused her of undergoing plastic surgery to remove her fat. "You went to Khloe's (Kardashian) doctor," someone wrote in the comment section.

"I'm glad someone said it hahaha!" another replied to the first commenter. Okay, a third user added, "Yes, it looks like they also removed the oral fat." Someone else similarly noted, "I smell surgery. It looks good, though."

Ayesha, however, later took to her Instagram Stories to explain her journey to obtain her stunning post-baby body. "I lost 35 pounds, very happy to be. I spent my entire 20 years having babies, breastfeeding babies, now it is my turn to breastfeed," he shared. "Moms need love too! I've been in the gym since January. Heavy HIT, hella cardio, floor work. And I changed my entire diet (except Sunday … you know what it is) I'll share more soon! "

Meanwhile, others criticized the cookbook author and called her "hypocritical" when they mentioned her old tweet calling for women to discover their bodies. "Everyone likes to wear clothes these days, huh?" Read her tweet dating from 2015. "It's not my style. I like to keep good stuff covered for who matters."

"And just like that, Ayesha Curry did the same so she beat other women," one reacted to her new bikini photos. Another similarly added, "Ayesha Curry was condescending (sic) to other women for showing the skin to men who are not her partner, then she wept for not attracting the attention of men who are not her husband, and then she embarked on a crazy weight loss trip, she could post the same photos she acted like she was upstairs. "

Ayesha has not responded to the "hypocritical" accusation, but had already explained her 2015 tweet. "She was talking about someone casually walking around buying nipple pies," she said when she responded to similar criticism in February of this year. "I still find it very funny. But no one will ever know."