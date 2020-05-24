At Joe Flacco, the Jets get credible endorsement for Sam Darnold – Up News Info

The New York Jets hope that their most prominent addition this offseason, a former MVP of the Super Bowl, will never be easy for them. Such is the situation for a backup quarterback, and that's the new role for veteran Joe Flacco, who agreed to a one-year contract on Friday while recovering from neck surgery.

If having a reliable substitute in football's biggest job can preserve a season, just ask New Orleans, which won all five games last year behind Teddy Bridgewater after injury to Drew Brees, or Philadelphia, who won a championship. with Nick Foles, then undervaluing that position can derail him.

The Jets endured this reality last season when they lost all three games, while starter Sam Darnold came out with mononucleosis and fell to 0-4. They then resolved to acquire credible endorsement and considered former Cincinnati starter Andy Dalton, who eventually signed with Dallas, before focusing on Flacco, the veteran Baltimore Raven who played eight games last season for Denver before suffering a neck injury that season ended.

His agent, Joe Linta, said Saturday that Flacco's rehabilitation from neck surgery in April is going well and that if he continues to recover at his current rate, Flacco can expect to join the team for training camp in early August and must be authorized for contact. no later than mid-September. Linta said Flacco had already been examined by a Jets orthopedist.

"He can do everything except hit someone or go surfing," Linta said in a phone interview.

The financial terms of the deal, $ 1.5 million, with another $ 3 million in incentives, Linta said, are a pittance relative to Flacco's potential value. They evoke the contract signed by Jameis Winston, who, unable to find a starting job, joined New Orleans for $ 1.1 million in an effort to revive his career after leading the league in interceptions. Unlike Winston, who at 26 could make this stay stable, Flacco, 35, faces the possibility that he won't re-enter a season as a starter. Lamar Jackson's appearance in the second half of the Ravens' 2018 season, after Flacco suffered a hip injury that ended him, made him expendable and Baltimore traded him to Denver in March 2019.

