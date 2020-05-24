At Joe Flacco, the Jets get credible endorsement for Sam Darnold – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML12d7f7affed2545328f059dd1f5ef2d813% %MINIFYHTML12d7f7affed2545328f059dd1f5ef2d813%

The New York Jets hope that their most prominent addition this offseason, a former MVP of the Super Bowl, will never be easy for them. Such is the situation for a backup quarterback, and that's the new role for veteran Joe Flacco, who agreed to a one-year contract on Friday while recovering from neck surgery.

If having a reliable substitute in football's biggest job can preserve a season, just ask New Orleans, which won all five games last year behind Teddy Bridgewater after injury to Drew Brees, or Philadelphia, who won a championship. with Nick Foles, then undervaluing that position can derail him.

The Jets endured this reality last season when they lost all three games, while starter Sam Darnold came out with mononucleosis and fell to 0-4. They then resolved to acquire credible endorsement and considered former Cincinnati starter Andy Dalton, who eventually signed with Dallas, before focusing on Flacco, the veteran Baltimore Raven who played eight games last season for Denver before suffering a neck injury that season ended.

His agent, Joe Linta, said Saturday that Flacco's rehabilitation from neck surgery in April is going well and that if he continues to recover at his current rate, Flacco can expect to join the team for training camp in early August and must be authorized for contact. no later than mid-September. Linta said Flacco had already been examined by a Jets orthopedist.

"He can do everything except hit someone or go surfing," Linta said in a phone interview.

The financial terms of the deal, $ 1.5 million, with another $ 3 million in incentives, Linta said, are a pittance relative to Flacco's potential value. They evoke the contract signed by Jameis Winston, who, unable to find a starting job, joined New Orleans for $ 1.1 million in an effort to revive his career after leading the league in interceptions. Unlike Winston, who at 26 could make this stay stable, Flacco, 35, faces the possibility that he won't re-enter a season as a starter. Lamar Jackson's appearance in the second half of the Ravens' 2018 season, after Flacco suffered a hip injury that ended him, made him expendable and Baltimore traded him to Denver in March 2019.

Flacco adds immediate prestige and credibility to a group of inexperienced positions that, beyond Darnold, has three quarterbacks: Mike White, David Fales and unsigned fourth-round pick James Morgan, who have combined to throw 48 passes. of the NFL, all for Fales. Staying close to home attracted Flacco, an Audubon, New Jersey native, as well as the opportunity to meet with Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who was a Ravens scout in 2008 when Baltimore selected Flacco with the eighteenth general selection.

Those Ravens teams were fueled by stingy defenses and strong career games, and Flacco, stabilizing an unmoored position in Baltimore, led the Ravens to tie-breaker spots in their first five seasons, including three trips to the game. AFC Championship. But in the playoffs after the 2012 season, Baltimore pierced the AFC bracket with the strength of Flacco's arm on the way to winning Super Bowl 47 against San Francisco. Flacco threw 11 touchdowns without an interception in the Ravens' hectic playoff career.

Although Flacco has played only two playoff games since the Super Bowl victory, they are still two more than the Jets in that span. His inability to identify and develop quarterback franchises has contributed to his unease, but the Jets believe they have a long-term starter at Darnold. Still, perhaps it is inevitable that he will get hurt. Darnold has missed six games in two seasons, and the Jets have lost all six. But he's no exception: Last season, according to Pro Football Reference, 19 of the 32 NFL teams started backing up as quarterback in at least one game.

The Jets, after years of mismanagement, are once again trying to build a contender, a task that seems more feasible now that their former enemy Tom Brady has left AFC East. Douglas revised the offensive line and received bodies, signing Breshad Perriman and recruiting Denzel Mims in the second round. Those moves seem to help whoever plays quarterback for them this season, whether it's Darnold as planned, or Flacco, who provides a comforting presence, whether he takes a snap or not.