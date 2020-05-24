Angelina Pivarnick has reportedly "distanced herself,quot; from all of her "Jersey Shore,quot; co-stars after the grim bridesmaids speech that ruined their wedding.

It seems Angelina Pivarnick has yet to finish the hurtful bridesmaids speech delivered by her Jersey Shore co-stars at their November wedding. That said, an internal report claims to know that she has "no interest in rebuilding,quot; her friendship with them, even though they have actually contacted her afterward.

As fans remember, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-stars Nicole Snooki, Deena Cortese, JWoww beat up the bride, Angelina, in their bridesmaids' speeches in an attempt to be happy, but she obviously didn't appreciate that. !

Instead, she started crying and ran away, that incident ruined her nuptials to the point that she had been considering getting married again.

After all, she hardly got any photos because she was so upset and crying non-stop.

Now, six months later, Angelina still hasn't gotten over it!

You can at least hope that fans will finally see what happened with their own eyes as the wedding is shown as part of the May 28 episode of Jersey Shore.

A source shared via HollywoodLife that "it was very difficult for Angelina even though all this time has passed since the wedding, but she expects viewers to see what happened and her side." That night she felt robbed by her female co-stars. Deena, Nicole and Snooki have tried to communicate with her, but she is not interested in rebuilding a relationship with either of them. "

‘She is still dealing with the pain of her wedding night and the shame she felt. It was really difficult for her. He still wants to do another wedding when the quarantine is lifted, "they explained.

In the wake of the ruined wedding: ‘Apart from Pauly, Angelina has really distanced herself from the cast. She feels that Pauly is the only one who really cares about having a solid friendship with her and that he has been there for her. "



