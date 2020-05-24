Amitabh Bachchan sends Eid in advance wishes his fans

Amitabh Bachchan, considered the Shahenshah of Bollywood, has millions of people taking note of every move he makes. His enthusiastic fans expect Big B to provide updates on himself on social media, as the actor is quite active in it. Whether it's broadcasting wishes at festivals, health updates, or details about his upcoming projects, the superstar makes sure to stay connected with his fans. Today, a day before Eid, Amitabh Bachchan turned to Twitter to wish his fans in a special way.

%MINIFYHTMLdbeaaf84b96dc5565b32db4973a5627113% %MINIFYHTMLdbeaaf84b96dc5565b32db4973a5627113%

Big B tweeted saying, "EiD Mubarak … peace, harmony and love for everyone …" The megastar has spent all her time at home like all of us due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, he made sure his wishes reached his fans well in advance. A sweet gesture indeed.

T 3539 – EiD Mubarak .. peace, harmony and love for all .. pic.twitter.com/oNHkw7Ixwo – Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2020

Next month, the great protagonist, Gulabo Sitabo, will be available to broadcast on the OTT platform. It also has Ayushmann Khurrana.