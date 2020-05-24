Amanda Bynes returns to school after two months in a mental health center

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Easy A & # 39; She is determined to earn her bachelor's degree when she returns to school after spending the past two months in treatment for her mental health issues.

Amanda Bynes focuses on his education after spending the past two months in a mental health center.

The "Easy one"The actress entered treatment in March 2020 after announcing to the world that she was pregnant, which her lawyer later clarified was not true.

Going out on Instagram on Saturday May 23, 2020, the 34-year-old star updated fans on how she is, writing alongside a selfie, "Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising). Classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA … I hope to start my online store in the future #goals ".

Amanda added: "I spent the last two months in treatment. I worked on coping skills to help me with my social anxiety that led me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! Now I am living a life of transition. therapy during the week ".

She then assured followers that she is still committed to "the love of my life (sic)," promised Paul Michaeland I finished: "I hope everyone stays safe!

Bynes announced his engagement to Michael, 28, on Valentine's Day on February 14, 2020. They parted ways in early March but reportedly reconciled days later.