Allen West, candidate for the presidency of the Texas Republican Party, stable in the hospital after the motorcycle accident – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML6baba1cfa994b23e7618c965c1e5cce013% %MINIFYHTML6baba1cfa994b23e7618c965c1e5cce013%

Allen West, a former congressman and current candidate for president of the Texas Republican Party, suffered "serious,quot; injuries in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon, but is expected to leave the hospital on Monday, his spokesmen said.

According to a post on his Facebook page, West was leaving a rally in Austin that afternoon when a vehicle pulled up in front of him on a road near Waco, causing a crash between his motorcycle and another.

West and the other motorcyclist were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Facebook post said West suffered "a concussion, several broken bones, and multiple lacerations."

"I am alive by the grace of God," West said in a statement for the position.

His spokesmen said West is expected to leave the hospital on Monday and will seek to resume his scheduled activities when authorized.

"Thank you for your prayers and support. He will take a week off to recover and hopes to see you all soon. #PrayersForAllen," read a tweet from his official Twitter page.

%MINIFYHTML6baba1cfa994b23e7618c965c1e5cce014% %MINIFYHTML6baba1cfa994b23e7618c965c1e5cce014%

Team West update: LTC West is resting and in stable condition. We anticipate that he will be released tomorrow and will be heading home. Thank you for your prayers and support. He will take a week off to recover and hopes to see everyone soon. #PrayersForAllen – Allen West (@AllenWest) May 24, 2020

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush tweeted about the accident Saturday and said, "I just heard the news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Join me in sending prayers for a speedy recovery. #PrayersForAllen "

West is a retired lieutenant colonel in the US Army. USA And he was a representative of the US House of Representatives. USA In Florida from 2011 to 2013.

He is currently running for president of the Texas Republican Party.