Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes his mother a happy birthday with a special post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a celebrity of global proportions. Not only is she a powerful artist, but her incomparable beauty and grace has millions of admirers. Aishwarya is also known to be a family person and a devoted daughter as she is a devoted wife and mother. In fact, he has often expressed the strong role that his mother, Vrinda Rai, has played in his life and career. Aishwarya took to Instagram last night to post two photos of her mother, Vrinda Rai, who is celebrating her birthday today.

Aishwarya captioned the image as: "Our dear mommy-Doddaaa WE LOVE YOU Our birthday girl shines." While one was a solo photo of Vrinda Rai, the second shows the elegant lady with her granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

We wish Vrinda Rai a happy birthday too.