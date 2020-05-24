Afghan sides agree to rare ceasefire during Eid al-Fitr

KABUL, Afghanistan: The Taliban and the Afghan government announced a ceasefire during the three-day Eid al-Fitr Muslim festival, which begins Sunday in Afghanistan, offering the war-torn nation a rare respite from the violence that is spreading. has intensified.
Insurgents, in a statement Saturday night, said they had instructed their fighters to only resort to fighting if their positions were attacked. Hours later, President Ashraf Ghani, who had recently ordered his troops to move into offensive operations following the escalation of the Taliban attacks, said that Afghan security forces would comply.
"I appreciate the announcement of the Taliban ceasefire," wrote Mr. Ghani on Twitter. "The Afghan government extends the peace offer."
This is just the second brief ceasefire that both sides agreed to in the nearly two decades since the US invasion toppled the Taliban government in 2001. The first cease-fire, during Eid in 2018, was widely celebrated across the country as a rare vision of what Afghanistan could be like without war. Eid al-Fitr is an Islamic holiday that means the end of Ramadan, the holy month of day fasting.
In February the the insurgents and the United States signed an initial peace agreement establishing a gradual withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, and the next steps in a process to end the war in a political agreement, including an exchange of up to 6,000 prisoners who It will pave the way for direct negotiations between the Afghan parties.
Zalmay Khalilzad, the United States envoy for Afghan peace who has been traveling the region again in recent weeks despite Covid-19's travel restrictions, welcomed a ceasefire that many hope to restore an effort to bogged peace.
"This development offers an opportunity to accelerate the peace process," said Khalilzad. "Other positive steps should follow immediately: the release of the remaining prisoners as specified in the agreement between the United States and the Taliban by both parties, not returning to high levels of violence, and an agreement on a new date for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations. "
Najim Rahim contributed reporting from Kabul.