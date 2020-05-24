Adopt-a-Senior campaign exposes North Bay High School graduates to the kindness of strangers – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (KPIX) – Cardinal Newman High School teacher and coach Monica Mertle surprised Ben Thornton at her home with a handful of gifts. He is a senior at Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa.

"You are incredible," he exclaimed. "Thank you."

"I am so excited for you," she replied.

"We've lost a lot in these past two months: graduation, graduation, senior trip," said Thornton. "It is special to me to receive a gift like this from a complete stranger that I have never met before."

Thornton is heading to the University of Arizona, where he will join the school's wheelchair basketball team on a sports scholarship. Thornton suffered a spinal cord injury from a blood clot while on life support years ago. Now, Coach Mertle is honoring his perseverance with gifts that include the shirt of Ben's hero, Arizona Wildcats alumnus and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

"I have great respect for what Ben has accomplished," said Mertle. "They are years of hard work, years of dedication, years of sacrifice."

Mertle found out about Thornton through a Facebook page: "Adopt a Sonoma County high school senior."

The group has seen 800 seniors receive graduation gifts. Joanne Crowley started the project a month ago with her own daughter, a high school senior, in mind.

"She has been very sad lately and just seeing her and all her friends, you can't see each other," Crowley said with tears in her eyes. "And they've been through a lot. Seeing them smile makes me do this, it's great. "

Parents or students post information about their Sonoma County high school graduate on the Facebook page. Community members then choose who to "adopt,quot; as the gift recipient.

Emily Phan handed a basket to her former sixth grader Joseph Galligan.

"Her mother in the post was talking about high school not being that easy, which is what a lot of kids are going through." So I thought a little gift would help him feel a little better, "explained Phan.

Phan bought Galligan a clothes basket filled with some of her favorite things, like photos from Star Wars and trail mix.

"I was very happy," said Galligan. “As people really knew, still remembered, that they were still in the world.

Phan smiled, "It made me happy to know that he would be happy to receive you."

And Phan, who is also graduating, received his own gift: an avocado pinata, from a friend's sister, filled with sandwiches, pens, notebooks, and other supplies.

"It was super cute and creative," said Phan.

With more than 3,100 members, the "Adopt a Sonoma County High School Senior,quot; Facebook page is growing every week, adding new photos and thank-you notes for creative acts of kindness.

"You have to see that they are strengthening us as a community," said Thornton.