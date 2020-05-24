A series of unusual fires briefly threaten numerous homes in the Jurupa Valley neighborhood – Up News Info Los Angeles

JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) – Authorities actively investigated a series of five separate fires that lit a street in the Rubidoux community on Sunday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) says fires broke out one after another in trees and bushes within a three-block radius.

The fires, which broke out around 11:30 p.m. Saturday briefly threatened numerous houses. As a result, five engines were called. Some on social media described the scene as if it appeared that "the entire street was on fire."

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires within an hour. Some residents in the area speculate that the fires were caused by fireworks.

"There are always fireworks every day. It could be," said George Morales, a resident. "I'm pretty sure it was not intentional because I have been living here and none of that has happened."

But another resident suspects that the fires were intentional.

"I think this was done on purpose because they've been doing the fireworks for months. And now we have like five tree fires. I don't think it was a coincidence at all," said Darren Wardlaw, another resident.

The authorities with CAL FIRE have not commented on the cause. The fires are still under investigation.