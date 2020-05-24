A list of restaurants reopening for al fresco dining – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb700ebd4021a759eea052a3d7dd528aa12%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz gave the green light to Minnesota restaurants to open their patios beginning June 1, with a maximum of 50 guests. Reservations are required, as are social distancing practices, and restaurant employees must wear face covers.
The governor has not yet issued an executive order setting out all the details, so there is a possibility that the orientation may be changed.
Here is a list of restaurants in the metropolitan area that have announced that they will open for outdoor dining. If you want to be added to the list, please email Jason DeRusha.
MINNEAPOLIS
S T. PABLO
METRO SUBURBS
- 6 Smith Wayzata
- B52 Burgers and Brew, Inver Grove Heights and Lakeville
- Bacio, Minnetoonka
- Baldamar, Roseville
- Birch’s on the Lake, Long Lake
- Cedar + Stone, Bloomington
- Charlie is on Prior, Prior Lake
- Chow Grill, Elk River (June 3)
- Good land, Edina
- Gold Nugget Tavern, Minetonka
- Nonna Rossa, Robbinsdale
- Hazelnut Meal, Bloomington
- Hazellewood Grille, Excelsior
- Hilltop, Edina
- Ike & # 39; s, Minnetonka
- Jimmy's Kitchen, Bloomington
- Marna's restaurant, Robbinsdale
- Maynard & # 39; s, Excelsior
- Nine twenty five, Wayzata
- Redstone, Minnetonka
- Tavern 4 + 5, Eden Prairie
- Wooley's Kitchen and Bar, Bloomginton
- Yumi Sushi, Excelsior
Most restaurants accept reservations through Open Table, RESY or Tock.