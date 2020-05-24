A list of restaurants reopening for al fresco dining – Up News Info

On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz gave the green light to Minnesota restaurants to open their patios beginning June 1, with a maximum of 50 guests. Reservations are required, as are social distancing practices, and restaurant employees must wear face covers.

%MINIFYHTMLb700ebd4021a759eea052a3d7dd528aa13% %MINIFYHTMLb700ebd4021a759eea052a3d7dd528aa13%

The governor has not yet issued an executive order setting out all the details, so there is a possibility that the orientation may be changed.

Here is a list of restaurants in the metropolitan area that have announced that they will open for outdoor dining. If you want to be added to the list, please email Jason DeRusha.

MINNEAPOLIS

S T. PABLO

METRO SUBURBS

%MINIFYHTMLb700ebd4021a759eea052a3d7dd528aa14% %MINIFYHTMLb700ebd4021a759eea052a3d7dd528aa14%

6 Smith Wayzata

B52 Burgers and Brew, Inver Grove Heights and Lakeville

Bacio, Minnetoonka

Baldamar, Roseville

Birch’s on the Lake, Long Lake

Cedar + Stone, Bloomington

Charlie is on Prior, Prior Lake

Chow Grill, Elk River (June 3)

Good land, Edina

Gold Nugget Tavern, Minetonka

Nonna Rossa, Robbinsdale

Hazelnut Meal, Bloomington

Hazellewood Grille, Excelsior

Hilltop, Edina

Ike & # 39; s, Minnetonka

Jimmy's Kitchen, Bloomington

Marna's restaurant, Robbinsdale

Maynard & # 39; s, Excelsior

Nine twenty five, Wayzata

Redstone, Minnetonka

Tavern 4 + 5, Eden Prairie

Wooley's Kitchen and Bar, Bloomginton

Yumi Sushi, Excelsior

Most restaurants accept reservations through Open Table, RESY or Tock.