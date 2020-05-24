A fiery Hrithik Roshan fan leaves the actor stunned

Amid the coronavirus outbreak and ongoing blockade, it's hard to stay positive and not lose hope. At those times, social media has come as a breath of fresh air as fun and inspirational posts keep everyone busy.

Hrithik Roshan recently shared an amazing video made by his fan to express his love for the superstar. In the video, you can see a sketch of the actor's face (without hair). Then, sketches of the different outfits of Hrithik are sketched in films, made on cellophane paper, on the first sketch. From Kaho Naa … Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Jodhaa Akbar and War, the fan has paid tribute to all his remarkable performances in the beautiful video. The actor praised the video's unique writing, “Very well done Mr. Rk Aadil. Thank you for this."

We also appreciate the delicate work of art.