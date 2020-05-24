2-year-old killed by suspected drunk driver after chase with Garland police – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 2-year-old girl died and three others were seriously injured Saturday night after a suspected drunk driver crashed into her vehicle after a chase with Garland agents, police said.

Police said around 10:30 pm Garland officers attempted to stop the drunk driving suspect, identified as Adrian Maldonado, 19, after he was reportedly at full speed and driving through the lights. on Broadway Boulevard.

According to police, Maldonado refused to stop and a chase ensued, which also involved a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter.

Police said that during the chase the suspect got on I-635 and continued to accelerate while the headlights were off. The chasing officers decided to slow down as they were concerned for the safety of other drivers, but the helicopter followed Maldonado.

Police said Maldonado finally got off I-635 but was still driving dangerously. According to police, he was heading west on the Northwest Highway when a red light passed on Shiloh Road. It was then that, police said, he crashed into a Mustang at the intersection.

A 2-year-old girl in the Mustang was ejected in the accident and was pronounced dead in the hospital, police said. Two adults and a 3-year-old boy were rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Maldonado and another passenger, Denise Vivas, 19, fled the scene of the accident, but were later captured by officers.

Maldonado has been charged with manslaughter for poisoning, three counts of assault for poisoning and evading arrest. Police said they also had an arrest warrant for a probation violation.

Vivas was also accused of evading arrest. Both suspects remain in the Garland Detention Center.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.