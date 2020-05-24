1975 launches Digital Detox Space & # 39; Mindshower & # 39;

WENN

Matthew Healy and his bandmates team up with Amazon to launch & # 39; Mindshower & # 39; to give fans a virtual space to escape the hectic side of the Internet.

The 1975 They have partnered with Amazon to create & # 39; Mindshower & # 39 ;, a virtual space for fans to get away from the hectic side of the internet.

The video for their new song "The Birthday Party", one of eight singles from their new album "Notes on a Conditional Form", featured Mindshower, a digital detox space that Amazon Music has now brought to life online.

Fans are aimed at "learning, creating, sharing" in a virtual room, with features including readable zines that give a glimpse of the band written by collaborators, including the set designer Tobias Rylander and producer John Gilmore.

Users can also access music and artwork from the group's new album, as well as upload remixes and new artwork that can enter a contest to be part of The 1975's marketing campaign for the new album.

Speaking about the new company, the band manager Jamie Oborne He tells Music Week: "We wanted to offer fans a unique insight into the world of The 1975. Using the creativity of The Birthday Party's video, we worked alongside Amazon Music to create an experience where their fans could not only learn more of the band, but also uses this information to create and share their own content. "

The virtual space is also compatible with Amazon's Alexa, with an accessible audio guide telling the virtual assistant "Alexa, log in to Mindshower."

You can access Mindshower here.