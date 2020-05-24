14 new deaths and 940 new confirmed cases – Up News Info

As restrictions begin to slowly lift in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 14 new deaths and 940 new cases of COVID-19.

Of those who died, 10 were over 65 years old and two between 41 and 65 years old. Nine had underlying health problems with eight people over the age of 65 and one person between the ages of 41 and 65. One death was reported by Long Beach and another by Pasadena.

The news comes after Public Health confirmed 41 new deaths and 1,032 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. To date, Public Health has identified 44,988 positive cases of coronavirus across Los Angeles County and a total of 2,104 deaths, with 93% of people dying with underlying health problems.

Los Angeles County is currently in stage two of five of the "Roadmap to Recovery." To curb the spread and prevent an overwhelming rise in COVID-19, Public Health will continue to implement directives until stage five.