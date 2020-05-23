Zooey Deschanel is legally single again after settling the divorce

WENN

The former student of & # 39; New Girl & # 39; She reached a divorce settlement with her second husband Jacob Pechenik approximately half a year after deciding to suspend their four-year marriage.

Up News Info –

Actress / singer Zooey Deschanel she is legally single again after settling her divorce.

%MINIFYHTMLa2b5de7375a38e386134eddd13322f6611% %MINIFYHTMLa2b5de7375a38e386134eddd13322f6611%

The "Elf"star revealed his separation from film producer Jacob Pechenik in September 2019 after four years of marriage, and the divorce process began in October.

The separated couple, who share two children, chose a private judge to oversee the case in December, and the exs settled, with a court filing earlier this week.

According to The Blast, the details of the settlement have not been released, but the terms cover custody and child support.

Divorce is Deschanel's second: she was previously married to Death booth for cutie rocker Ben gibbard from 2009 to 2012.

%MINIFYHTMLa2b5de7375a38e386134eddd13322f6612% %MINIFYHTMLa2b5de7375a38e386134eddd13322f6612%

The mother of two has already moved from Pechenik, she has been dating "Property brothers"reality star Jonathan Scott since last fall and has had no qualms about documenting their romance on social media.