Zoe Kravitz eager to re-shoot & # 39; The Batman & # 39; despite security concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Sharing an enthusiasm similar to that of the actress who plays Catwoman in the box office hit directed by Matt Reeves, is her co-star Colin Farrell, who has been cast to play The Penguin.

Zoe Kravitz I can't wait to shoot again "The batman"In London, even though she doesn't know how the heads of the movies will keep her safe in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis.

The actress played Catwoman in director Matt Reeves' new box office hit before production closed in March, and admits that because the role involved makeup and makeup supervisors touching their faces and skin all day. , she is not sure how they will do it. It will look good if they have to keep their distance once the cameras start rolling again.

"There are people who just touch your face, they touch your body all day," Zoe tells Variety. "I need help putting on the cat suit. I can't do it alone."

"They probably moved me more (in this movie) than any job, just because of the clothes and the combat and all that."

But Zoe insists that she will be ready to go back to work when she receives the authorization: "I hope to wake up every day with an email or a phone call saying, 'We're ready to go!' everyone, and everyone is ready to go when it's safe. "

She is not the only co-star who wants to leave … Colin Farrell He is also eager to return to the set to resume where he left off with the villain The Penguin.

He recently said, "It's all exciting, being part of that universe … I'm really excited to go back and explore it. I don't have much to do. I have a certain amount in the movie." I'm not entirely by any means, but there are a couple of tasty scenes I have in it … It feels original and fun, but I'm only at the beginning of the journey. "