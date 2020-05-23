Zero cases in China as the virus increases in Latin America, India

BERLIN (AP) – New coronavirus cases in China dropped to zero on Saturday for the first time, but rose in India and overwhelmed Latin American hospitals, both in lax countries with regard to emergency closings and those who praised their early and firm internment. The virus hit a reopened church in Germany and probably also a restaurant.

The persistence of the pandemic hampered authorities struggling to keep people safe and revive their economies at the same time, disrupting Memorial Day weekend in the United States and collective celebrations across the Muslim world that mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In countries with weak health systems, impoverished populations and little clean water, fighting the virus is increasingly difficult.

“I am a mother, if I do not go out to sell, my children will not have food to eat. I am forced to come and go here to sell products, despite the danger we are in, "said Nagnouma Kante, a market vendor in the Guinean capital Conakry.

Turkey imposed its toughest closure measures until Saturday for the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, and Yemen's Houthi rebels urged believers to wear masks and stay indoors as authorities try to contain the infections at a time usually marked by multi-generational days. banquet and collective prayer.

Elsewhere, many governments are easing restrictions as they face political backlash and historic recessions sparked by the battle against the virus. In just a few months, the pandemic has killed at least 338,000 people worldwide and infected more than 5.2 million, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

In Germany, which has received praise for its handling of the virus, seven people appear to have been infected at a restaurant in the northwest of the country. It would be the first known case since restaurants began reopening two weeks ago.

And in the southwestern city of Frankfurt, more than 40 people tested positive after a church service by the Baptist Christian Evangelical congregation on May 10. The city health office said one is hospitalized.

A church leader said the community had followed all the hygiene rules, but had canceled all meetings and is now holding online services. Authorities near Hanau decided to suspend planned Muslim prayers for a stadium on Sunday as a precaution.

The new infections are not considered a threat to Germany's overall virus strategy, and Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country "has so far been successful in achieving the goal of preventing our health system from being overwhelmed."

Religious events helped spread the virus early in the pandemic, and resuming church meetings is a particularly thorny subject.

Aware of the evangelical Christians who are key to his base of support before the November elections, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, called the houses of worship "essential,quot; and asked the governors to allow them to reopen this purpose of week.

France allowed religious services to resume starting Saturday after a legal challenge to the government's ban on meetings in places of worship.

One of the world's major pilgrimage sites is reopening on Sunday: the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, built on the site where Christians believe that Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected.

Latin America is the latest epicenter of the virus, and experts point to the limits of government action in a region where millions have informal jobs and many police forces are weak or corrupt and cannot impose restrictions.

Brazil and Mexico reported a record number of infections and deaths almost daily this week, fueling criticism of their presidents for limited closings. But infections also increased and intensive care units were flooded in Peru, Chile and Ecuador, all countries were praised for the imposition of aggressive and early trade closings and quarantines.

In the United States, some regions are opening faster than others. California is preparing its wineries for visitors next week, and Las Vegas casinos could reopen on June 4.

New Yorkers were offered an unexpected postponement when Governor Andrew Cuomo eased the virus-ravaged state's ban on gatherings in time for Memorial Day weekend, when Americans honor fallen military service members. They picnic and head outdoors in what is traditionally considered a start to summer.

Some families plan to visit beaches or national parks for the first time since the virus occurred, and Home Secretary David Bernhardt will visit the Grand Canyon on Saturday.

The United States has been the most affected country, with more than 96,000 deaths among 1.6 million confirmed cases, followed by Russia and Brazil, according to the Johns Hopkins count.

A sign of hope emerged on Saturday: China, where the outbreak began late last year, did not report new confirmed cases for the first time.

As Japan reopens, guidelines were released for bar hostesses and other nightlife workers to wear masks, gargle every 30 minutes, and disinfect karaoke microphones after each use. South Korea reopened and then closed thousands of clubs after more than 200 recent infections were linked to club-goers in Seoul.

Concerns are mounting in India, where new cases showed another record jump on Saturday, topping 6,000 for the second consecutive day as the two-month blockade has eased. States with relatively few cases have seen spikes in recent days when residents, including migrant workers who ride special trains, have returned home.

While some countries face a second wave of infections, Russia is still suffering from the first, reporting more than 9,000 new cases daily on Saturday.

"I just want to be silent for a couple of days. I would like to go somewhere in the mountains where there is no cell phone signal, so I can sit quietly and get some air, "said Dr. Osman Osmanov, an ICU doctor at the end of another long shift in Moscow, the epicenter of The Russian Outbreak.

"We just hope that soon everything ends, we win and everything will be fine."