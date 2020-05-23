Yovanna Momplaisir says Nene Leakes told her to secretly tape the RHOA ladies!

#Snakegate was one of the most talked about stories this season from Real Housewives of Atlanta. Yovanna Momplaisir joins the ladies during the third part of the virtual meeting.

Yovanna was exposed as "the snake,quot; who had evidence that Cynthia Bailey destroyed Nene Leakes during a shocking trip to Toronto. However, it was clear that there was more to the story.

During the second part of the session, Nene made a dramatic exit in the middle of filming and the rumor is that she will not be returning.

However, the absence of Leakes will not prevent Yovanna from cleaning her name in the last installment of the virtual session.

She explains to the co-stars and Andy Cohen: "I am here to clear my name. This is a situation where I allowed my loyalty to a friend to go too far. At first, I thought I was just supporting a friend. She was the that she showed me more love, she had her back turned. And then she saw that he was starting to date women, I started to establish genuine friendships, that I was no longer in a position to do so. "

She went on to say that Nene saw their friendship as an opportunity to see if anyone spoke negatively of her. He originally agreed because at the time they were friends and if that was what the Glee student wanted, he had no problem doing so.

Cohen asks him directly if Nene told him to record conversations to which Yovanna replied "absolutely,quot;.

The preview ends there, but it's clear that Bravo has saved the best parts for last.

In recent months, fans have seen the decline of Yovanna and Nene's friendship after Momplaisir's appearance in Sister Circle, where she threw Nene under the bus.

This occurs at the same time that Kandi Burruss told TooFab the "real,quot; reason that the 52-year-old man left the program.

‘The funny thing is that she told everyone that she left because we attacked her, which was a lie. We weren't even talking about her or talking to her anymore. The reason he got up and left was because Yovanna posted that she was about to appear on the show. "

Ad

What do you think of Yovanna's claims?



Post views:

3