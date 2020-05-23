Yo-Yo Ma is using her gift to help people overcome the pandemic.

World-renowned musician Yo-Yo Ma is ready to play Bach's complete cello suites live on a live stream from WGBH in Boston on Sunday at 3 p.m.

This is simply the latest in a chain of actions de Ma, who has constantly posted on social media during the pandemic. Here are some recent highlights.

Tomorrow's live broadcast of @WGBH In Boston it will be at 3pm ET on YouTube and public radio stations across the country. https://t.co/J57hO9hMJG ❤️ – Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) May 23, 2020

Last year in Lima I met artists from the Shipibo tribe, who use art to share their knowledge of the Amazon. They settled in the dense neighborhood of Cantagallo, which faces high COVID rates. This is for them and the millions who cannot afford the distance. #songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/tTb4sXgcHk – Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) May 20, 2020

Wishing everyone a quiet weekend. "The Appalachian Waltz,quot; by Mark O & # 39; Connor #songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/LsL0V2CYOZ – Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) May 15, 2020

To all mothers and caregivers: thank you for the love you provide every day. Theme of love (from "Cinema Paradiso,quot;), Ennio Morricone. #songsofcomfort pic.twitter.com/JpOQpbqgU8 – Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) May 10, 2020