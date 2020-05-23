Xbox Live stopped working when Microsoft experienced "multiple,quot; outages

Microsoft's Xbox Live service experienced problems today, marking the fourth time in recent weeks. Xbox One users reported issues today when signing in to Xbox Live, accessing friends, and joining parties. The problems started around 3:15 p.m. ET, and they also affected some multiplayer games. The outage was not isolated on Xbox Live; Microsoft says it was a persistent problem on all of its platforms, including Microsoft 365.

"We are aware that some users may be experiencing problems when trying to sign in to Xbox One and Windows 10," Microsoft explained in a status update posted on Twitter “Our teams are aware and are working on a solution. Follow here and on our status page for updates. "

Microsoft said it was investigating problems also affecting "multiple Microsoft 365 services,quot;, suggesting that the service outage was more extensive and went beyond Xbox Live. Microsoft has experienced several outages with Xbox Live recently, and this is the fourth outage in recent weeks. Xbox Live was idle for two hours last month, affecting party chat and online multiplayer.

Around 4:50 p.m. ET, Microsoft get an update on your Xbox support Twitter account saying it had solved login issues for Xbox Live and Windows 10. "We have resolved an issue that a subset of customers may have experienced while trying to login to some services," the company later said in a statement given to The edge. However, according to the Xbox Live status page, the platform apparently continues to have issues around account creation, management, and recovery, as well as persistent issues with joining players in multiplayer games.

Update May 22, 6:27 PM ET: Added a statement from Microsoft saying the company had solved login issues and that most services should now work normally. The headline has also been updated to reflect this information.