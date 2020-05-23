WWE Star Shad Gaspard is honored at the Venice Beach Memorial Service

Just a few days after the WWE star Shad Gaspard passed away, a memorial service was held in Venice Beach for the 39-year-old professional wrestler and actor.

Friday Vigil – celebrated by Shad's wife, Siliana Gaspard "He brought family, friends and fans to the Los Angeles coast, where the fighter reportedly drowned last week." The beach was filled with flowers, candles, and love for the father, who was also involved in the world of video games and graphic novels.

Gaspard died after a swimming accident with his 10-year-old son, Aria. After the two were swept into the sea by a rip current, only their son survived.

On Monday afternoon, Siliana shared that her husband had disappeared from the Marina Del Rey beach the previous day. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that a man and his 10-year-old son had disappeared in the waters, but the boy was found and did not require transportation to the hospital. The US Coast Guard confirmed that in the rescue process, first responders "lost eye contact with the father."

Three days later, the LAFD confirmed ME! News that a body was recovered from Venice Beach. The Los Angeles County coroner later confirmed that the body was identified as Shad.