WWE Star Shad Gaspard is honored at the Venice Beach Memorial Service

Just a few days after the WWE star Shad Gaspard passed away, a memorial service was held in Venice Beach for the 39-year-old professional wrestler and actor.
Friday Vigil – celebrated by Shad's wife, Siliana Gaspard "He brought family, friends and fans to the Los Angeles coast, where the fighter reportedly drowned last week." The beach was filled with flowers, candles, and love for the father, who was also involved in the world of video games and graphic novels.
Gaspard died after a swimming accident with his 10-year-old son, Aria. After the two were swept into the sea by a rip current, only their son survived.
On Monday afternoon, Siliana shared that her husband had disappeared from the Marina Del Rey beach the previous day. The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that a man and his 10-year-old son had disappeared in the waters, but the boy was found and did not require transportation to the hospital. The US Coast Guard confirmed that in the rescue process, first responders "lost eye contact with the father."
Three days later, the LAFD confirmed ME! News that a body was recovered from Venice Beach. The Los Angeles County coroner later confirmed that the body was identified as Shad.
Several members of the wrestling community shared photos of the service at sunset.
"This week has been extremely difficult,quot; tweeted fighter Taya Valkyrie. "Tonight we gather to remember you, @Shadbeast. You were there with us, smiling at all who love you. You affected so many and tonight was a test of your power in life and beyond."
Former WWE superstar Jason Anthony Paul, JTG, shared a Photo of himself in front of a massive flower arrangement that spells Gaspard's name. Gaspard and Paul were members of a WWE team duo known as "Cryme Tyme,quot;.
On Thursday, Paul also shared the last TikTok Video He recorded with his partner, describing their relationship as "FOOL 24/7!"
Impact wrestling fighter Joey Ryan He also shared waking moments.
"Beautiful afternoon to celebrate the life and legacy of our dear friend, @Shadbeast," Ryan wrote on Twitter.
In a statement to The New York TimesSiliana admired her late husband, calling him a "real life superhero."
"Shad was our whole world and we were his," he said. "There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior. He was a brilliant force of nature, bringing joy to many through his joyous and graceful nature. "
Dwayne Johnson He also sent love to the Gaspard family.
"My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard's wife, son, and family during this unthinkable time." Johnson tweeted. "Man, this is difficult. A very difficult one. Great guy."
WWE also released a statement about Gaspard's death.
"WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard passed away at the age of 39. Gaspard had disappeared while swimming with his son at Venice Beach in California on May 17. In his final act, Gaspard instructed the first responders to save his son's life, "the statement read in part. "WWE extends its condolences to Gaspard's family, friends, and fans."
