WWE Friday Night SmackDown Wins The Demo Wars for Fox – Up News Info

On a repeated heavy night, Fox & # 39; s WWE Friday Night SmackDown He raised his arms in victory, scoring a 0.6 to beat his somewhat mediocre competition and allow Fox to copy the network's overall bragging rights.

SmackDown featured AJ Styles' return to the Blue Mark, and Styles won their first-round match against Shinsuke Nakamura to advance to the Intercontinental Championship tournament.

The only other unsuccessful programming was a new one Masters of illusion on The CW, which hit 0.1 in the 8 PM slot.

A repeat of the criminal drama Blue blood on CBS had the highest total audience for the night, while an NBC encore Date It was second in demonstrations with 0.5 for adults 18 to 49 years old, up to 0.7 for adults 25 to 54 years old.