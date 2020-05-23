Woman on the run after allegedly killing his wife with wine cooler arrested in Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – After allegedly killing his wife with a wine cooler, a New Jersey woman ran out.

Prosecutors say Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus hit and killed his 32-year-old wife with the cylinder of a wine cooler and then hopped on a bus and traveled 1,600 miles to Texas.

Authorities say they issued an arrest warrant for the woman after an autopsy discovered that Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus died of manslaughter.

In addition to the Houston police, agencies like the FBI, the United States Marshals Service, and the New York Police Department helped capture the 48-year-old man.

Ocean County, New Jersey District Attorney Bradley Billhimer said: "It is extremely satisfying when law enforcement works together and we can arrest a dangerous person like Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus."

Authorities have not said what the attack was for.

Gavilalnez-Alectus is being held at the Harris County Jail awaiting extradition back to the East Coast.

