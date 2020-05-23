Will Smith jokes about having no memory of doing the TikTok Clean It Up challenge

WENN

By participating in the new viral challenge, the actor from & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39; reveals that his version pays tribute to his iconic Agent J character from the movie series & # 39; Men in Black & # 39 ;.

Will Smith has made the viral challenge "Wipe It Down" happy. Only days later JoJo Siwa showed off his alter ego while participating in the new TikTok trend, the "Bad Boys for Life"The actor invited fans to his version, but joked that he does not remember making the video.

On Wednesday, May 20, the 51-year-old Hollywood star posted a clip of him cleaning a mirror alongside BMW Kenny's "Wipe It Down" on the video-sharing platform. Paying tribute to his "Men in black"Movie series brought his iconic character Agent J twice. The former saw J with his arms crossed, while the latter featured him with a Nerualyzer.

In the legend of his video, the husband of Jada Pinkett Smith scoffed at Nerualyzer's function to erase memory. "I don't remember doing this …?" He wrote before adding a label to comedian and visual effects artist Chris Ashley, who could have helped him with the mirror effects.

This "Wipe It Down" trend was started by comedian Lauren Compton. In the video that has collected more than 20 million views, he became the character Harley Quinn of Margot Robbie from "Suicide Squad"and"Birds of Prey: And the fabulous emancipation of a Harley Quinn"

Meanwhile, internet star JoJo thrilled many when he uploaded his version on Monday, May 18. Famous for her high ponytail and great ties, she featured an alter ego by letting go of her long blonde hair in loose waves and changing her sequined bib overalls into a casual black t-shirt.

As far as Smith is concerned, the "Aladdin"The Last Star Reprized Her Role As Agent J In"Men in Black 3"He starred opposite Tommy Lee Jones, who re-entered his Agent K character, and Josh Brolin, who played a young Agent K. Released in 2012, this third film in itself. It raised $ 179 million nationally and $ 624 million worldwide.