Will Salman Khan be Puri Jagannadh's next Pan India project?



This year Eid is incomplete without a Salman Khan release. His major release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai would have launched on Eid if there had been no crash given the coronavirus pandemic. However, the actor will release his movie once things are fixed.



While Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is in the cards for Bhai, Salman is said to be collaborating with Puri Jagannadh for his next pan India project. According to reports from the south, the director contacted Salman and narrated his script. The filmmaker has directed Buda Hoga Tera Baap with Amitabh Bachchan in the past. Fighter marks Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut. The will be seen in front of Ananya Panday. Even long before he can complete his movie, the director seems to be planning his next one.

Salman has apparently heard the script and will meet with the director once the lock is lifted. The film revolves around heroism. Wait and wait for more updates on this one.

Radhe's climax: he is yet to shoot his most wanted Bhai. The actor is said to be pumping and working hard on his Panvel farm, preparing for a shirtless scene. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff.