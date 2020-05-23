White House expresses concern over continued growth of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLc4ab2aa9d33eb3cfbcaf35412b03f1f613% %MINIFYHTMLc4ab2aa9d33eb3cfbcaf35412b03f1f613%

– The White House on Friday expressed concern about the continued growth of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County.

Dr. Deborah Birx, a key member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said she asked CDC to investigate the Los Angeles area to determine why cases are still on the rise even though it has been closed. During two months. She said CDC will also analyze the Chicago and Washington, D.C. areas.

There were 1,072 new cases in Los Angeles County and 35 deaths on Friday. Increases the total number of cases to 43,052, and the number of deaths to 2,049. Los Angeles County has 56 percent of the coronavirus-related deaths in the state, and almost 50 percent of all cases in the state.

"You can see that we have concerns about where cities have remained closed, but still have a persistent high number of cases," Birx said, pointing to a graph showing growth in the area. The table also included Long Beach and parts of Orange County in its case count.

However, despite Birx's comments, Los Angeles County moved forward with its plan to reopen for the Memorial weekend. Stores located inside indoor malls may reopen just for pick-up on the sidewalk, and some beach parking lots will also be open.

MORE: Los Angeles County Reopens Indoor Mall Stores, Multiple Beach Parking Lots

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County Health Director, said the county is on the right track, because the county had already asked CDC to intervene.

"I think everyone remembers a while ago, we actually asked for help from the CDC," he said, adding that the agency has already sent epidemiologists to monitor the situation. He also said that the CDC is directly involved in helping the county combat its COVID-19 outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities.

Ferrer said a continued increase in overall cases doesn't necessarily mean the county is in bad shape.

"As I pointed out yesterday, our overall data points look pretty good in terms of being on the recovery trip," he said.

Hospitalizations decreased 15 percent and death rates decreased 12 percent, Ferrer said.

%MINIFYHTMLc4ab2aa9d33eb3cfbcaf35412b03f1f614% %MINIFYHTMLc4ab2aa9d33eb3cfbcaf35412b03f1f614%

"We are moving in the right direction," he added.