What time is & # 39; The Match 2? & # 39; TV schedule for the Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning golf game against Tom Brady-Phil Mickelson

It's been a year and a half since Phil Mickelson knocked Tiger Woods down on the 22nd hole of "The Match,quot; to win $ 9 million in prizes. For the rematch, they decided to call NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning to join them.

%MINIFYHTML3a9976ed6047d5fb04f0c2d1e7ba6a8011% %MINIFYHTML3a9976ed6047d5fb04f0c2d1e7ba6a8011%

In 2018, the showdown between Mickelson and Woods was intense, making them focus on earning jokes. They barely spoke towards the end, and turned a fun display into a poor visual experience. Brady and Manning are supposed to be here to fix that.

MORE: "The Match 2,quot; Predictions, Odds and More

The trash talk has been in full force in preparation for the game, so we'll see if future NFL Hall of Fame members can cheer things up successfully. Either way, the sports icons will compete in a live athletic competition on a Sunday afternoon. That should only be a massive draw.

Sporting News compiled everything you need to know about how and when to watch The Match 2.

What time does the Tiger Woods vs. Golf game start? Phil Mickelson?

Date: Sunday, May 24

Time: 3 p.m. ET

"The Match 2,quot; begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Medalist Gold Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. The event consists of 18 holes that are unlike anything seen on the PGA tour.

"The Match,quot; has challenges, like Hole 5, where each golfer can only use one club in the entire hole. The first nine holes of the day will be the "best ball," meaning the lowest score will be maintained on each of the first nine holes for teams. On the last nine holes, teammates will rotate on each shot.

What channel is The Match 2 on?

TV channel: TNT, TBS, truTV and HLVN

TNT, TBS and truTV will air the event on Sunday. Along with Brian Anderson and Trevor Immelman, Charles Barkley will be on the call to keep viewers entertained during the broadcast.

All four golfers will have a microphone, taking spectators to the tee for each hole.

How to stream The Match: Champions for Charity live

"The Match 2,quot; can be streamed live on fubuTV, which offers a free seven-day trial. The event can also be broadcast on the TNT app with a cable or satellite subscription.