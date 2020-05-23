What channel is Borussia Dortmund on today? Time, TV schedule to watch the game against Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund has gained many new fans during the Bundesliga restart, especially after their 4-0 win at Revierderby over Schalke last Saturday. New and old fans will tune in for Saturday's match in Wolfsburg, sixth place, another tough opponent.

Blacks and yellows won the reverse match 3-0 at Signal Iduna Park and should be favored in this matchup, but don't discount Wolfsburg, whose defense could make this a difficult game. Directed by American centerback John Brooks, he drives a tight boat at the rear, allowing the third-most goals (31) in the league this season.

The stakes are high for both teams. While Dortmund is struggling to catch Bayern Munich at the top of the table, Wolfsburg is battling for sixth place to claim the last place in the Europa League standings.

Look out for Erling Haaland, the 19-year-old Norwegian forward who has been wreaking havoc in the Bundesliga since joining the team during the January transfer window. He has already scored 10 goals in just nine league games. If he continues at that pace, he could end up in the top three of the Golden Boots career, which is crazy considering he would have only played half the season.

Another player to watch is 17-year-old American prodigy Giovanni Reyna, who was supposed to make his first start in the Bundesliga last weekend, but suffered an injury during the warm-up. He is supposed to return on Saturday alongside central midfielder Emre Can, who also missed last weekend's game. Marco Reus, Axel Witsel and Dan-Axel Zagadou are still out of the lineup with injuries.

It will also be interesting to see if Jadon Sancho begins. The 20-year-old English winger has been one of the most electrifying talents in the Bundesliga, if not the most, this season. He has accumulated 14 goals (third-largest) and has delivered 15 assists (second-most) in league play, tying Robert Lewandowski (26 goals, three assists) for most goals and assists combined. But it didn't have a start against Schalke even with Reyna as a late scratch. Thorgan Hazard got the go-ahead, while Sancho entered the second half long after the game had been decided when Hazard took a hit.

It is not uncommon for Dortmund manager Lucien Favre to keep his most prolific weapons on the bench; Last season, he regularly used Paco Alcacer as a super sub, who worked perfectly on wins over Bayern Munich and Augsburg. Will this become a trend with Sancho, or was it just one time?

What time does Borussia Dortmund play today?

Date: Saturday May 23

Saturday May 23 Start time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Dortmund will start at 9:30 a.m. EST in Wolfsburg.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Wolfsburg in the USA USA

Television channel: FS1, TUDN, UniMas

FS1, TUDN, UniMas Live broadcast: fuboTV

Fox Sports is the home of streaming the biggest Bundesliga games in the United States. This weekend's match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg will air in English on FS1. The game will also air in Spanish on TUDN and UniMas. Fans who don't have cable can stream the game on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Borussia Dortmund schedule

Here's a look at Borussia Dortmund's schedule for the rest of the Bundesliga season, starting with Saturday's match in Wolfsburg. Other highlights include "Der Klassiker,quot; against Bayern Munich at home on May 26, in Leipzig for the penultimate game on June 20 and at home against Hoffenheim for the final game of the season on June 27.