What channel is Bayern Munich on today? Time, TV schedule to watch the game vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Fans who tuned into the Bundesliga for the first time last Sunday were able to see one of the best teams in the world, Bayern Munich.

%MINIFYHTMLb9021f92600c45f225075f0d38f3dda113% %MINIFYHTMLb9021f92600c45f225075f0d38f3dda113%

The Bavarians looked completely professional in their first return game, earning a comfortable 2-0 victory at Union Berlin. Bayern had a 62-38 possession percentage and allowed just two shots at the target.

Robert Lewandowski scored the first goal with a well-executed penalty kick that sent the keeper down the wrong path. That brought his season goal total to 26 in league play and 40 in all competitions. It is the fifth consecutive season that he has reached the 40 goal plateau, something that only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have achieved before.

Bayern head coach Hansi Flick said he believes Lewandowski could challenge Gerd Muller's 40-goal record in a Bundesliga campaign. To match the record, he would have to average about two goals per game in Bayern's last eight games. That's quite a tall order, but it's certainly not impossible for one of the best strikers in the world.

Their next opportunity to increase their goal count will be on Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Frankfurt, after a 3-1 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach last Saturday, is ranked 13th in the league table with 28 points and one game at hand for all of the above, and is only 11 points behind. from the last place in the Europa League ranking.

Die adler (German for "The Eagles,quot;) has been a deceptively hard side; Although they sit in the bottom half of the table, they have the seventh best goal differential (minus-5), ranking ahead of the perceived highest quality teams like Schalke and Hoffenheim. They also have some of the most stylish kits (House, far and alternates) in the Bundesliga, and they have an American on their team: Timothy Chandler.

BUNDESLIGA PLAYERS TO KNOW: Nine Americans, a Canadian to watch during the Bundesliga restart

Another Bayern player to watch is Canadian left back Alphonso Davies, who has conquered the world with his stellar game. Its dizzying pace makes it a nightmare for opposition defenders and allows you locate even the fastest ends of the Bundesliga. He is only 19 years old but he is already soccer experts wondering if he's the best left behind in the world.

Don't forget the old ones, either. Thomas Muller may have reached 30 this season, but he leads the Bundesliga with 16 assists. And 34-year-old goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains a world-class player among the posts; In 26 games, he and Bayern's defense have only allowed 26 goals, the fewest in the league.

Bayern has a four-point cushion at the top of the Bundesliga, and with second place Dortmund traveling to face a tough Wolfsburg team, it could have a chance to extend that lead with a victory on Saturday.

What time does Bayern Munich play today?

Date: Saturday May 23

Saturday May 23 Start time: 12:30 pm. ET

Bayern Munich will start at 12:30 p.m. Eastern summer time at Allianz Arena.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the USA USA

Television channel: FS1, Fox Sports

FS1, Fox Sports Live broadcast: fuboTV

Fox Sports is the home of streaming the biggest Bundesliga games in the United States. This weekend's match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt will air in English on FS1. The game will also air in Spanish on Fox Deportes. Fans who don't have cable can stream the game on fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Bayern Munich schedule

Here's a look at Bayern Munich's schedule for the rest of the Bundesliga season. It includes three games against teams in the top five places: at Borussia Dortmund (May 26), at Bayer Leverkusen (from June 5 to 8) and at home against Borussia Monchengladbach (from June 12 to 14).