We have to go back to discover these 23 secrets about Lost

4) While filming the pilot in Hawaii, Matthew Fox He got most of the cast to get skinny. "I felt a bit of a responsibility to be the leader, given the role I was playing," he said. Empire. "And yes, skinny cast was my idea. At that point I thought everyone taking off their clothes was a good way to bond."

5. In the initial script, Kate would become the leader of the survivors after Jack's death, and she also dealt with the fact that her fiancé had been in the back of the plane when the fuselage split in two, and that he had no idea if he was alive or dead. Eventually, they ended up making her a fugitive on the run, and her original story went to Rose and Bernard.

6. Lilly was studying international relations when a friend encouraged her to audition for Kate. "Evangeline was a total and total stranger. We had read 60 to 65 women for the role of Kate. We quickly advanced through a tape, and he saw her and said: 'That's the girl'," Lindelof told USA Today. But they nearly lost the Canadian star due to visa issues, and Lilly finally landed in Hawaii a day after filming began.

7) Yunjin Kim She originally auditioned for Kate, which producers created the Sun character just for her.