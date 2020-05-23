Watch Brie Bella's daughter sound in her swimming class

Is Brie Bellathe daughter of a natural in the pool?

%MINIFYHTML253d05159c212d08eb371057bd61365113% %MINIFYHTML253d05159c212d08eb371057bd61365113%

In this bonus clip from season 5 of Total fine, retired WWE superstar brings daughter Birdie Joe Danielson to a pool for swimming lessons. Why? Well because twin Nikki BellaThe new house next door has a pool, no gate!

"Nicole's new house has a beautiful pool, but there is no door to the pool," Brie laments in a confessional. Next door is her two-year-old niece, who is obsessed with her and could easily run away from home, come. So being able to swim is really important. "

While Brie is a good swimmer, her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) has struggled with swimming in the past. Therefore, the Belle Radici co-founder is eager for her daughter to learn to swim sooner rather than later.

And it seems that the boy has already thrown himself into the water when he demands that his mother, Aunt Nikki and Artem Chigvintsev "Come in … pool!"

"We are kicking," Birdie declares as she is assisted by her mother. "Bir Bir, kick!"

"Kick, kick, kick,quot; the Total fine The star encourages her daughter.