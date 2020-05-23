Virtual Mass Opening Ceremony Planned for the Class of 2020

BOSTON (AP) – The state is planning a virtual graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.

Governor Charlie Baker will deliver a speech as part of the celebration for seniors from 668 public and private schools across the state.

The event is planned for Tuesday, June 9 and will air on WGBH at 7:30 p.m.

The ceremony will feature congratulatory remarks from Jason and Devin McCourty of the New England Patriots, members of the Red Sox and Boston Celtics, and celebrities with ties to Massachusetts, including singer Rachel Platten and actor-comedian Steve Carell.

Members of the Boston Pops Orchestra with conductor Keith Lockhart will offer the traditional "Pomp and Circumstance,quot; graduation march.

Students across the state will also give valedictorian-type speeches to their classmates.

Boston is planning its own virtual graduation ceremony for the approximately 3,000 students in its 2020 graduation class.

The ceremony will air on June 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on WCVB-TV and will be presented by Mayor Marty Walsh.