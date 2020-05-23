Varun Dhawan expresses grief over the death of his aunt

Varun Dhawan is heartbroken. The actor turned to social media to express his pain when his maternal aunt, mother Lali Dhawan's sister, passed away.

The actor mourned his death and shared a photo of himself with his aunt along with the Gayatri mantra as a caption: "I love you maa si rip"

Varun Dhawan and his late Maasi can be seen holding each other as they pose for a photo.

In response to his post, his friends and colleagues, including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha, Dia Mirza and others, offered their condolences to Varun. Sonam wrote: "Omg, I am very sorry,quot;, while Malaika wrote: "Our condolences,quot;, and Nushrat commented: "My God! Sorry, varun! Deepest condolences…."

We also send our condolences to Varun and his family.

varun dhawan

