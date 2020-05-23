Vanderpump Rules: Kristen Doute Says Scheana Marie Carried The Show Behind Her – Here's Why Scheana Was Supposedly Told Not To Talk About The Editor's Drama

If you've been watching the last season of the Vanderpump Rules, you've probably noticed that the rookies wouldn't have a story if it wasn't for Scheana Marie. Kristen Doute is supporting the co-star with the way she was portrayed this season.

Kristen, who had a difficult time, spoke on the Mention It All podcast where she applauded Scheana for taking things easy.

‘I just respect Scheana a lot. I think she has taken a beating on this show. I feel like Scheana really took this show to shit this season. "

Scheana not only gave Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni something to talk about, it was also revealed that a VPR editor was intentionally making her look bad.

Bri Dellinger surprisingly admitted how she would reconstruct Scheana's embarrassing scenes because she was not trying to be his friend. The publisher was fired, but not without trying to take down his coworkers with her.

While the aspiring pop star indirectly addressed the drama, the showrunners reportedly told her not to talk about the Bri Dellinger incident.

The reason is that the network (and Andy Cohen) tells its stars that the "bad edit,quot; is not the reason why they appear as they do on shows.

The scandal was bad for business because it made VPR seem even more complicated after they already had to deal with rumors about the Stassi Schroeder-Tom Sandoval fight, where a viewer leaked a video of what appeared to be a rehearsed fight.

Although she may not be able to say anything about it, Page Six reported that the 34-year-old woman appreciates the response she received from fans about the situation.

Ad

Do you agree that Scheana was the MVP of the delivery?



Post views:

0 0