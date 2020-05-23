Users Users of the Aarogya Setu application cross Rs 2 million in UP & # 39; – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML61dca7f6f5a621480c3bf182a045aa9713% %MINIFYHTML61dca7f6f5a621480c3bf182a045aa9713%

Lucknow: The Aarogya Setu app is continuously used in Uttar Pradesh, and the number of people who have downloaded it to date is Rs 2 million, an official said on Saturday.

"According to the information in this app, 82 people were infected while 45 were discharged after treatment. Up to 1,079 are in home quarantine," said chief (medical and health) secretary Amit Mohan Prasad.

He added that so far, more than 2 million people have downloaded the app and 30,994 people have been called.

The chief health secretary also said that a large number of migrant workers come from other states with ASHA workers who have surveyed 7.44 lakh of them so far.

"Of these, 844 appeared to have corona symptoms and their samples were taken for testing," he said.

"If no symptoms of COVID-19 are found in migrant workers, they are sent for a 21-day home quarantine. If they are symptomatic, they are tested. When they test positive for infection, they are treated." said.

Members of village and colony monitoring committees closely monitor migrant workers and make sure that quarantine in the home is strictly enforced, he said.

"If we strictly adhere to home quarantine and migrant workers fulfill their social responsibilities, the infection would be controlled," added Prasad.

"A total of 8,112 samples were tested on Friday. We will soon touch the 10,000 mark for the test. Up to 836 groups were tested, of which 143 groups tested positive," he said.

The main secretary also spoke of the resumption of domestic flights from May 25.

"The protocol for flyers will be issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation of the Union. Passengers will have to follow the protocol of the destination state, ”said Prasad, adding that those arriving in UP should go to the quarantine of origin.

Anyone who comes to UP for two days along with the return ticket, will save quarantine in the production of the return ticket, he said.

Prasad also said that emergency services started at more than 2,500 private hospitals in the state.

NSS NCC cadets and volunteers Nehru Yuva Kendra and Yuvak Mangal Dal are enlisting in the COVID Volunteer Force, mandated to spread mass awareness about COVID.

